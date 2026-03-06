Listen Live
Empower & Connect: Women’s Small Business Expo

Join us for a day of celebration, networking, and local entrepreneurship on Saturday, March 28th from 10 AM to 5 PM!

  • Date/time: Mar 28, 10:00am to 5:00pm
  • Address: 14631 Minnieville Rd, Dale City, VA, 22193

Get ready to shop, mingle, and support! Join us for a vibrant day celebrating women-led small businesses. Explore a curated marketplace featuring unique crafts, handmade jewelry, delicious treats, and more from talented local entrepreneurs. Enjoy live music, exciting workshops, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Meet inspiring women entrepreneurs, hear their stories, and discover new favorites.

Plus, indulge in tasty food vendors and take advantage of special event-only discounts. It’s all happening on Saturday, March 28th, from 10 AM to 5 PM — and best of all, it’s free with plenty of parking. Bring your friends, family, and community spirit for a day of empowerment, fun, and fabulous finds!

