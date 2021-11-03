- Date/time: November 12th, 10:00pm to November 13th, 2:00am
- Venue: Martinis Restaurant and Lounge
- Address: 725 Cady Drive,, Fort Washington, Maryland, 20744
- Web: More Info
- Chey Parker and DJ Jo-Iyce host the “Friday Nite Live Broadcast” at Martinis Restaurant & Lounge with 93.9 WKYS this Friday and every Friday!!
- Club opens at 8pm, live broadcast at 10 and party till 2am. Purchase food up 1:30am and park for free all night.
- Thursday is Karaoke from 8pm to 11pm…Saturday is open for Private events…Act now to get Early Bird New Years tickets for 12/31/21
- Martinis Restaurant & Lounge, 725 Cady Drive, Fort Washington, Maryland.For more information call 301-248-7625 or follow Martinis Restaurant on Facebook
Also On 93.9 WKYS: