Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige – Physical and Mental Health For the Holidays

This Thursday, check out Jackie Paige with Girl Talk Live presented by UM Capital Region Health. The Holidays are here, and lets be real – it puts a lot of pressure on many women to make sure they find the perfect gifts, the house is decorated, and the list goes on and on. That’s why Jackie Paige is speaking with Dr. Myla White to get tidbits on how to maintain both your physical and mental health around the Holidays. Tune into Girl Talk Live this Thursday at 6pm on the 93.9 WKYS FB Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

