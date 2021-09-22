Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige Presented By University of Maryland Capital Region Health

Girl Talk Live is back this Thursday as Jackie Paige speaks with UM Capital Region Health Program Manager for their Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center, Donna Melynda Clarke.

Domestic Violence is closer than you think and effects 1 in 4 women and 1 and 7 men. If you or someone you know is the victim of Domestic Abuse, call 240.677.2337 or visit https://umcapitalregion.org/dvsac

You can heal. We can help.

Join the conversation Thursday at 6pm on the WKYS FB Page, Radio One DC YouTube and KYSDC.com as Girl Talk Live discusses what we can do to help ourselves – and our loved ones – presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health!

