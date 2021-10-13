Girl Talk Live With Jackie Paige Presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health

Jackie Paige is speaking with Dr. Katerina Tsiapali and Vikisha Fripp of UM Capital Region Health to discuss how breast cancer diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence. Let’s talk about what we can do to take away the fear of diagnosis and understand treatment options.

Dr Katerina Tsiapali, MD, FACS, Fellowship-trained Breast Surgeon; Director, Comprehensive Breast Program, UM Capital Region Health

Dr.Vikisha Fripp, MD, FACS, Board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon; Co-chief, UM Capital Region Surgery Center; Medical Director, Chairman, Department of Surgery, UM Capital Region Health

Join us for Girl Talk Live – Thursday, Oct 14th at 6pm on the KYSDC Facebook Page, YouTube, and KYSDC.com!

Presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: