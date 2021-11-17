Girl Talk Live With Jackie Paige Presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health

Jackie Paige is back with another Girl Talk Live presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health. This is the one ladies have been waiting for. We are answering all questions about endometriosis and fibroids. So all those talks about severe cramping, pain during sex, and heavy bleeding will be covered this week as Jackie talks with Dr Briana Walton (board-certified Urogynecologist and Director of Female Pelvic Medicine) and Dr. O. Lawrence Stitt, III (Director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery).

Don’t miss it – This Thursday at 6pm on the 93.9 WKYS Facebook Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: