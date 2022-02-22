Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige Presented By University of Maryland Capital Region Health

Join Jackie Paige this Thursday at 6pm for another edition of Girl Talk Live, presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health. This month we want to talk to you about your heart!

Heart disease is the number one killer of women – and women of color are even at higher risk. Join Jackie Paige and Dr. Clarence Findley, Medical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Program Director of Structural Heart Disease at UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Tune into GirlTalk Live – this Thursday at 6pm on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

