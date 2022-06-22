Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige – Presented by University Of Maryland Capital Region Health

Don’t miss Girl Talk Live This Thursday at 6pm with Jackie Paige: “Understanding Fibroids – What They Are and Why It’s Important to Know About Them” featuring Dr. O. Lawrence Stitt III, FACOG, OB/GYN, Director, Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, and Director, of the Fibroid and Pelvic Pain Center, UM Capital Region Health.

Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

What are fibroids and why should women know about them? How common are fibroids among women of color? Are there hereditary risk factors? Why do fibroids affect more women of color? Get the answers to these questions and more on the next Girl Talk Live! Watch on FB, YouTube and KYSDC.COM Thursday, June 23rd at 6pm!