Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige Presented By University of Maryland Capital Region Health__

Girl Talk is going LIVE!!!!!! This Thursday at 6pm Jackie Paige is taking Girl Talk Virtual and just in time for the summer. She is talking with board-certified reconstructive and plastic surgeon Dr. Vikisha Fripp with the University of Maryland Capital Region Health Medical Group about skin care and body preparation for summer.

Let’s talk summer bodies, making that skin glow and more on Girl Talk Live. Watch on FB, YouTube and KYSDC.COM!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: