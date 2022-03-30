Girl Talk Live With Jackie Paige

Join Jackie Paige Thursday, April 7th for “Girl Talk Live – Understanding The Role Of A Primary Care Physician” with Dr. Stacy Ross, Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly.

Check it out Thursday, April 7th at 6pm on the 93.9 WKYS Facebook Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com! Presented by University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

