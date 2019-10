Join @GymJonez at Martha’s Table for another fitness invitational THIS SATURDAY (10/12) FROM 10am-2pm! RSVP Required at https://tinyurl.com/getfitatmt

9:00 am Kickoff bike ride

10:00 am Large group workout with PR Fitness

11:00 am Ride with Tony Lewis 30 slots pre filled

