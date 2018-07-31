Jas Funk All White Leo Extravaganza August 18th at Bliss Nightclub

- Date/time: August 18th
- Venue: Club Bliss DC
- Phone: (202) 808-8600
- Address: 2122 24th Pl NE, Washington, DC, 20018
- Web: More Info
Celebrate the G.O.A.T.’s(JAS.FUNK) Birthday at the plush Bliss Nightclub!! Proper Utensils will be performing with the legend himself!! Special guests to perform with the G.O.A.T. are White Boy(RE),Jungle Boogie(RE),Go-Go Mickey(RE),Sugar Bear(EU) and the Songbird Gi-Gi…. More guests to be added!!!
For table reservation & bottle service log onto blissdc.com!
