Back To Events

Jas Funk All White Leo Extravaganza August 18th at Bliss Nightclub

Add to Calendar
JAS FUNK – AUGUST 18th at Bliss Nightclub
  • Date/time: August 18th
  • Venue: Club Bliss DC
  • Phone: (202) 808-8600
  • Address: 2122 24th Pl NE, Washington, DC, 20018
  • Web: More Info

Celebrate the G.O.A.T.’s(JAS.FUNK) Birthday at the plush Bliss Nightclub!! Proper Utensils will be performing with the legend himself!! Special guests to perform with the G.O.A.T. are White Boy(RE),Jungle Boogie(RE),Go-Go Mickey(RE),Sugar Bear(EU) and the Songbird Gi-Gi…. More guests to be added!!!
For table reservation & bottle service log onto blissdc.com!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close