Je’Caryous Johnson Presents “B*A*P*S Live! featuring Natalie Desselle at the Warner Theatre

Je'Caryous Johnson Presents B.A.P.S. at the Warner Theatre
  • Date/time: February 13th to February 15th
  • Venue: Warner Theatre
  • Address: 513 13th St NW,, Washington, DC, 20004
In a much anticipated return, famed writer/director/producer Je”Caryous Johnson is back bringing your favorite movie classics to the stage. And this time, he”s rolling out the royal carpet for an incomparable revamp of the modern, urban fairytale, B.A.P.S Join the hoodtastic duo, Nisi and Mickey, as their entrepreneurial dreams quickly turn into a royal reality when their black girl magic turns the ailing millionaire into a vibrant man causing him to praise them as his very own personal Black American Princesses.   Come enjoy the fun-filled stage experience featuring the original BAP herself, Natalie Desselle Reid March 13-15 at the Warner Theatre  Get tickets now >>

