KYS CUTS – Presented by Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS

2019 KYS CUTS at Laurel Shopping Center
  • Date/time: August 25th
  • Venue: Laurel Shopping Center
  • Address: U.S. Route 1, Two blocks south of Route 198, Laurel, MD, 20707
Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS present KYS CUTS!  It’s back-to-school time, and 93.9 WKYS and Laurel Shopping Center want to help! We’re teaming up to give your kids a FREE hair cut or styling!  Enjoy music, fun activities for the family, and do some back-to-school shopping! Sunday, August 25th 1pm-5pm!

Free cuts for boys by Mr. Smith’s Barber Studio / Free Styles for girls by Bennett Hair Academy.  Plus, face painting, giveaways and more!

  • This event will provide basic cuts and styles only.
  • All children must be registered by 4pm.
  • Hair must be washed and dried. Cuts and styles available on a first-come, fist-served basis.
  • Located on Route 1, two blocks south of Route 198. (910 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707)

 

 

