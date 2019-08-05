KYS CUTS – Presented by Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS

Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS present KYS CUTS! It’s back-to-school time, and 93.9 WKYS and Laurel Shopping Center want to help! We’re teaming up to give your kids a FREE hair cut or styling! Enjoy music, fun activities for the family, and do some back-to-school shopping! Sunday, August 25th 1pm-5pm!

Free cuts for boys by Mr. Smith’s Barber Studio / Free Styles for girls by Bennett Hair Academy. Plus, face painting, giveaways and more!

This event will provide basic cuts and styles only.

All children must be registered by 4pm.

Hair must be washed and dried. Cuts and styles available on a first-come, fist-served basis.

Located on Route 1, two blocks south of Route 198. (910 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707)

