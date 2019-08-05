KYS CUTS – Presented by Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS

- Date/time: August 25th
- Venue: Laurel Shopping Center
- Address: U.S. Route 1, Two blocks south of Route 198, Laurel, MD, 20707
- Web: More Info
Laurel Shopping Center and 93.9 WKYS present KYS CUTS! It’s back-to-school time, and 93.9 WKYS and Laurel Shopping Center want to help! We’re teaming up to give your kids a FREE hair cut or styling! Enjoy music, fun activities for the family, and do some back-to-school shopping! Sunday, August 25th 1pm-5pm!
Free cuts for boys by Mr. Smith’s Barber Studio / Free Styles for girls by Bennett Hair Academy. Plus, face painting, giveaways and more!
- This event will provide basic cuts and styles only.
- All children must be registered by 4pm.
- Hair must be washed and dried. Cuts and styles available on a first-come, fist-served basis.
- Located on Route 1, two blocks south of Route 198. (910 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707)
Also On 93.9 WKYS: