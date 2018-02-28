Back To Events

Join 93.9 WKYS At The Marion Barry Statue Dedication

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: March 3rd, 11:30am to 12:30pm
  • Venue: John A. Wilson Building
  • Address: Corner of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Videos
Latest
Photos