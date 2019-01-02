- Date/time: January 2nd, 4:00pm to January 20th, 6:00pm
- Venue: Washington National Cathedral
- Address: 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC, 20016
- Web: More Info
In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair.” Join special guest Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One Media, the largest African-American owned and operated broadcast company in the nation, for this annual event. King’s words, amplified by music and movement, remind us that this “other America” still exists for too many today.Dr. King’s words will be amplified by musical performances from Howard University Choir, Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir, and the Cathedral Band, as well as and dance by Andile Ndlovu of the Washington Ballet. With participation and sponsorship from Advancement Project (DC), a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization, we will shine a light on all Americans, and cling to the faith that, as King says, will “speed up the day when all of God’s children … will be able to join hands and live together all over this great nation.”
Martin Luther King Annual Tribute At The Washington National Cathedral was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS: