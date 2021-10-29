Maryland Council on Problem Gambling Town Hall

Join Cheryl Jackson and Jackie Paige on Thursday, Nov 18th at 5pm for an open discussion about the impact of problem gambling in our community. Watch on the WKYS Facebook Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

Their special guests are:

Dr. Deborah G. Haskins, President of Maryland Council on Problem Gambling

Mr. Raleigh Burch, Member at Large for Maryland Council on Problem Gambling

Mr. Maurice Knox, Gambler in Recovery, Community Advocate

Presented by Maryland Council on Problem Gambling – MCPG and The National Council on Problem Gambling

