Maryland Council on Problem Gambling Town Hall

- Date/time: November 18th, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, Youtube and KYSDC.com
- Web: More Info
Join Cheryl Jackson and Jackie Paige on Thursday, Nov 18th at 5pm for an open discussion about the impact of problem gambling in our community. Watch on the WKYS Facebook Page, YouTube and KYSDC.com!
Their special guests are:
Dr. Deborah G. Haskins, President of Maryland Council on Problem Gambling
Mr. Raleigh Burch, Member at Large for Maryland Council on Problem Gambling
Mr. Maurice Knox, Gambler in Recovery, Community Advocate
Presented by Maryland Council on Problem Gambling – MCPG and The National Council on Problem Gambling
