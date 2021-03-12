Back To Events

Momentum – A Conversation With Men About Mental Health And Wellness

  • Date/time: March 20th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
Don’t miss “Momentum:  A Conversation With Men About Mental Health And Wellness,”  a virtual conference.  Watch LIVE March 20th from 10am-12noon on Facebook, YouTube and  KYSDC.COM!

Featuring:

  • Inspirational speaker Ken Harvey, former linebacker with the Washington Football Team
  • Survivor testimony from Troy Jones, Executive Director, 108 Community Organization
  • A Discussion between Dr. Tricia Bent-Goodley, Professor Emerita, Howard University and Robert J. Wingfield, PhD Licensed Psychologist

Presented by The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services

 

