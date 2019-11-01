Back To Events

Montgomery county Department of Health & Human Services Open Enrollment Event – Saturday w/ 93.9 WKYS!

Add to Calendar
93.9 WKYS at Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services.
  • Date/time: November 2nd
  • Venue: Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services.
  • Address: 8818 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, 20910

Need health insurance? Last year, 9 out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through @[Maryland Health Connection] got financial help. Talk to an expert to see if that could be you: MarylandHealthConnection.gov/GetConnected

Don’t miss the special ‘Open Enrollment’ event including a LIVE BROADCAST with 93.9 WKYS this Saturday (11/2) from 11a-1p at the Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services in Silver Spring.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close