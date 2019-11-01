Montgomery county Department of Health & Human Services Open Enrollment Event – Saturday w/ 93.9 WKYS!

- Date/time: November 2nd
- Venue: Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services.
- Address: 8818 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, 20910
Need health insurance? Last year, 9 out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through @[Maryland Health Connection] got financial help. Talk to an expert to see if that could be you: MarylandHealthConnection.gov/GetConnected
Don’t miss the special ‘Open Enrollment’ event including a LIVE BROADCAST with 93.9 WKYS this Saturday (11/2) from 11a-1p at the Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services in Silver Spring.
