Back To Events

National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr and Special “Coming 2 America” Cast Members

Add to Calendar
National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr
  • Date/time: February 20th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr and Special "Coming 2 America" Cast Members
  • Address: Radio One YouTube Page
  • Web: More Info
93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

#NationalBlackMovieDay is a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers! Join us on 2.20.21 for a virtual event you will not forget! Watch host Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on Saturday, February, 20th at 7PM on KYSDC.com and the RadioOne YouTube page

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close