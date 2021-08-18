Nite Fix Friday Live Broadcast at Martinis Restaurant & Lounge

- Date/time: August 20th, 8:00pm to August 21st, 2:00am
- Venue: “Nite Fix” Friday Live Broadcast
- Address: Martini's Restaurant and Lounge, 725 Cady Drive,, Fort Washington, Maryland, 20744
- Web: More Info
- DJ Reece and DJ Jo-Iyce host ” NITE FIXX” Friday Live Broadcast” at Martinis Restaurant & Lounge with 93.9 WKYS this Friday and every Friday!! Club opens at 8pm, live broadcast at 10 and party till 2am. Purchase food up to 1:30am and park for free all night. Monday is GOGO Karaoke with special guest host and DJ Big John Wednesday night. Party with DJ Loud and DJ Veee. The Friday Night Live Broadcast kicks off at 10pm and party until 2am!
- Martinis Restaurant & Lounge, 725 Cady Drive, Fort Washington, Maryland. For more information call 301-248-7625 or follow martinis restaurant on Facebook
