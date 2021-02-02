Back To Events

No Excuse For Dating Abuse Teen Summit

Add to Calendar
Teen Summit Prince Georges County Health Department
  • Date/time: February 11th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Venue: No Excuse for Dating Abuse Teen Summit
  • Address: 939 WKYS Facebook Page, YouTube and KYSDC.COM
93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Teen Summit Prince Georges County Family Services

Source: Prince George’s County Family Services

February is National Teen Dating Violence Month. Unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime. Log on to kysdc.com, 93.9 WKYS Facebook page, or WKYS Youtube to join other teens in the virtual conversation Thursday, February 11, at 6:30pm.  There will be a teen panel discussion, performances by the PG County Youth Poet Laureates along with experts and  youth activists making change in their community through art!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close