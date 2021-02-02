No Excuse For Dating Abuse Teen Summit

February is National Teen Dating Violence Month. Unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime. Log on to kysdc.com, 93.9 WKYS Facebook page, or WKYS Youtube to join other teens in the virtual conversation Thursday, February 11, at 6:30pm. There will be a teen panel discussion, performances by the PG County Youth Poet Laureates along with experts and youth activists making change in their community through art!

