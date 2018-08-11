Deja Perez LIVE At The Prince George’s County Open House Takeover

Southern Management is the leading apartment team in the DMV and now, they’re at it again! Saturday, August 18th, from 9a to 5p, Southern Management will be doing a Prince George’s County Open House Takeover at 2 of their locations – Carriage Hill in Hillcrest Heights and Woodland Landing in Lanham!

Stop by and learn about all of the Southern Management properties, same day applications, zero application charge with promo code OPENHOUSE, and how all credit and rental history are considered! WKYS’s own Deja Perez will be at Carriage Hill Apartment location – located at 3416 Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights – from 11a-1p (view details, photos and more) ;and from 2p-4p, she’ll be at Woodland Landing – located at 10023 Greenbelt Road in Lanham. (view details, photos and more).

For more information, check out www.southernmanagement.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: