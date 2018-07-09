SNAP Employment & Training Program this Thursday!

Mayor Bowser invites DC’s SNAP participants to the DC Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Employment and Training Program Job Fair. Reach your career potential in many industries, including security, health care, culinary arts, information technology and accounting!!!

If you are a SNAP customer, and not a TANF participant, you are eligible to attend this job fair Thursday (7/12), 10am to 2pm at THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave, SE.

