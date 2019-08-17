Back To Events

Stop by University View in College Park Wednesday 8/21 for a student-exclusive offer on fast internet from Xfinity

Get a Student Exclusive Offer Today From Xfinity
  • Date/time: August 21st, 12:00am
  • Venue: University View
  • Address: 8204 Baltimore Ave, ]College Park, MD, 20740
  • Web: More Info

Come and chill out with WKYS on Wednesday, Aug 21st from 12pm to 2pm at University View in College Park!
Now you can get a student-exclusive offer on lightning-fast Internet from Xfinity. It’s perfect for everything from studying for finals to streaming finales. Unlock your student-exclusive offer today. Only at xfinity.com/student. Restrictions apply. Not available in all areas. #Xfinity

 

