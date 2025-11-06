Get ready to celebrate the season of gratitude! The City of David Ministries is hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveawayon Saturday, November 22nd at 9:00 AM. Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis—so arrive early before supplies run out.

The event is open to everyone and will take place at 2900 Boones Lane, District Heights, MD 20747.

For more information, call (301) 200-CITY (2489).

The City of David Ministries Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway was originally published on praisedc.com