The Elaine Ellis Center of Health’s Annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway is here! Disover the power of “Wow” Saturday, August 25th from 11am-2pm at 1627 Kenilworth Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Elaine Ellis Center of Health is offering immunizations, annual physicals, raffle drawings, school supplies, backpacks, cotton candy and game truck! Call 202-803-2340 for additional information.

