The Millennium Tour 2019 B2K – March 15th at EagleBank Arena

B2K Millennium Tour
  • Date/time: March 15th
  • Venue: EagleBank Arena
  • Address: 4500 Patriot Cir, Fairfax, VA, 22030
Don’t miss The Millennium Tour featuring Multi-Platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B) March 15th at EagleBank Arena.  Also performing:  Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V.

Don’t miss the Millennial concert party of the year!  Pre-Sale Friday, Jan 4th, 10am (Code: BUMP); General on-sale Monday, Jan 7th, 10am at LiveNation.com

 

