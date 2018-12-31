The Millennium Tour 2019 B2K – March 15th at EagleBank Arena

Don’t miss The Millennium Tour featuring Multi-Platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B) March 15th at EagleBank Arena. Also performing: Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V.

Don’t miss the Millennial concert party of the year! Pre-Sale Friday, Jan 4th, 10am (Code: BUMP); General on-sale Monday, Jan 7th, 10am at LiveNation.com

