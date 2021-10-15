Back To Events

Top Shelf with Quicksilva – Presented by Remy Martin

Remy Martin Top Shelf Nov 4th with Quick Silva
  • Date/time: November 10th, 7:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com
  • Web: More Info

It’s often said music is life’s great narrator. Join Quicksilva and a special Guest DJ Wednesday, Nov 10th at 7:30pm for a conversation exploring the moments that helped shape their careers – and highlight the people today who are making “new moments.”

Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and here on KYSDC.com

If you missed the Oct 13th Top Shelf with Quicksilva and DJ Gemini, you can still check it out here! 

Presented by REMY MARTIN. TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE

MUST BE 21+, PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.
REMY MARTIN CONGAC FEEN CHAMPAGNE. FORTY PERCENT ALCOHOL BY VOLUME. IMPORTED BY REMY COINTREAU U-S-A INC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

 

