Top Shelf with Quicksilva – Presented by Remy Martin

It’s often said music is life’s great narrator. Join Quicksilva and a special Guest DJ Wednesday, Nov 10th at 7:30pm for a conversation exploring the moments that helped shape their careers – and highlight the people today who are making “new moments.”

Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and here on KYSDC.com

If you missed the Oct 13th Top Shelf with Quicksilva and DJ Gemini, you can still check it out here!

Presented by REMY MARTIN. TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE

MUST BE 21+, PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

REMY MARTIN CONGAC FEEN CHAMPAGNE. FORTY PERCENT ALCOHOL BY VOLUME. IMPORTED BY REMY COINTREAU U-S-A INC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: