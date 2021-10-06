- Date/time: October 13th, 7:30pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: Top Shelf with Quicksilva Presented by Remy Martin
- Address: Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com
- Web: More Info
Join QuickSilva and a special GUEST DJ on Wed., Oct. 13th at 7:30pm as they explore the talent making highlight moments in the music industry.
Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.COM! Presented by REMY MARTIN. TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE
MUST BE 21+, PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.
REMY MARTIN CONGAC FEEN CHAMPAGNE. FORTY PERCENT ALCOHOL BY VOLUME. IMPORTED BY REMY COINTREAU U-S-A INC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK.
Also On 93.9 WKYS: