Back To Events

Top Shelf with Quicksilva – Presented by Remy Martin

Add to Calendar
Remy Martin Top Shelf With Quicksilva
  • Date/time: October 13th, 7:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Venue: Top Shelf with Quicksilva Presented by Remy Martin
  • Address: Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com
  • Web: More Info

Join QuickSilva and a special GUEST DJ on Wed., Oct. 13th at 7:30pm as they explore the talent making highlight moments in the music industry.
Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.COM! Presented by REMY MARTIN. TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE

MUST BE 21+, PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.
REMY MARTIN CONGAC FEEN CHAMPAGNE. FORTY PERCENT ALCOHOL BY VOLUME. IMPORTED BY REMY COINTREAU U-S-A INC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close