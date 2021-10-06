Top Shelf with Quicksilva – Presented by Remy Martin

Join QuickSilva and a special GUEST DJ on Wed., Oct. 13th at 7:30pm as they explore the talent making highlight moments in the music industry.

Watch on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.COM! Presented by REMY MARTIN. TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE

MUST BE 21+, PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

REMY MARTIN CONGAC FEEN CHAMPAGNE. FORTY PERCENT ALCOHOL BY VOLUME. IMPORTED BY REMY COINTREAU U-S-A INC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: