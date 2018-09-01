Trillectro Music Festival – September 22nd, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Don’t miss the Trillectro Music Festival September 22nd at Merriweather Post Pavilion! Details and tickets at Trillectro.com. Featuring: SZA, 2 Chainz, RL Grime, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, The Internet, Smokepurpp, Rico Nasty, Maxo Kream, Sheck Wes, Snoh Aalegra, Rayana Jay, Everyday People, Jungle Fever, Beau Young Prince, Good Intent, Rezt, Innanet James, Soduh, That Feel Good, Joy Club, Skin Valley, Closed Sessions, First Family, GirlAAA, Chicken & Mumbo Sauce, True Laurels, and special guest: Carnage September 22nd at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: