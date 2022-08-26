Join us for the United States Capitol Police Employer Spotlight, Wednesday, August 31st, 5pm-5:30pm for a special LIVE STREAM event on the 939 WKYS Facebook Page, Radio One DC YouTube, and KYSDC.com

The United States Capitol Police is hiring!

The United States Capitol Police has been the anchor for our nation’s government for nearly two hundred years.

Today you can apply for an exciting career with excellent benefits and a starting salary of $73,852.00. Your career choices and opportunities for growth and advancement are extensive. There are variety of choices and opportunities available to you within one law enforcement agency, the United States Capitol Police. apply today at uscp.gov.