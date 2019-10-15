Back To Events

Get Your Tickets To Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors
  • Date/time: December 5th, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: The Theater at MGM National Harbor
  • Address: MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD, 20745
  • Web: More Info

Get Ready!

Join us for the Urban One Honors! A star-studded awards event that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One.

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Presale tickets are on sale now until Thursday!

Use the presale code “40years” and get your tickets today!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

