Don’t miss the Virginia Entrepreneurship Summit with Jackie Paige Tuesday, May 4th, at 6:30 PM on the KYSDC FB page, Radio One YouTube, and KYSDC.com!

Panelists will include

Jennifer L. Mayton – Agency Interim Director, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Kathryn Dolan – Director of Business Development and Outreach Services, with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Verniece Love – Director of SWaM & DBE Certifications

Howard Pisons – Executive Director, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

