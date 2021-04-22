- Date/time: May 4th, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook Live, Youtube and KYSDC.COM
Don’t miss the Virginia Entrepreneurship Summit with Jackie Paige Tuesday, May 4th, at 6:30 PM on the KYSDC FB page, Radio One YouTube, and KYSDC.com!
Panelists will include
Jennifer L. Mayton – Agency Interim Director, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity
Kathryn Dolan – Director of Business Development and Outreach Services, with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity
Verniece Love – Director of SWaM & DBE Certifications
Howard Pisons – Executive Director, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
