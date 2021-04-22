Back To Events

Virginia Entrepreneurship Summit with Jackie Paige

  • Date/time: May 4th, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Facebook Live, Youtube and KYSDC.COM
  • Web: More Info

Don’t miss the Virginia Entrepreneurship Summit with Jackie Paige Tuesday, May 4th, at 6:30 PM on the KYSDC FB page, Radio One YouTube, and KYSDC.com!

Panelists will include

Jennifer L. Mayton – Agency Interim Director, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Kathryn Dolan – Director of Business Development and Outreach Services, with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Verniece Love – Director of SWaM & DBE Certifications

Howard Pisons – Executive Director, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

 

