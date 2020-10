Radio one is hosting the “We are One Virtual Block Party” sponsored by the DC Lottery. Don’t miss the big party – Wednesday, October 28th from 7pm to 8:30pm featuring The Chuck Brown Band with a special performance by Rayshun LaMarr. Plus – Chances to win cash prizes from the DC Lottery! The DC Lottery. Lots of People Win! More details soon!

