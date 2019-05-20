Don’t miss the We The Girls 3rd Annual Leadership Conference – Saturday, June 1st at Eastern Senior High School, 1700 East Capitol Street, N.E..

This event is for DCPS students in grades 5 – 12 ONLY. Join us for a day of celebration, enrichment and inspiration. We will spend the day exploring invigorating topics including identity, yoga and mindfulness, healthy relationships, community advocacy, leadership, college readiness, STEM, and much more! There will also be workshops for educators and parents.

Check-in & Breakfast: 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Register for free here:

http://bit.ly/WTGConference2019

Program: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

Registration opens: Monday, April 22nd

Registration closes: Friday, May 24th

