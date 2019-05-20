- Date/time: June 1st
- Venue: We The Girls 3rd Annnual Leadership Conference
- Address: 1700 East Capitol Street, N.E.., Washington, DC, 20002
Don’t miss the We The Girls 3rd Annual Leadership Conference – Saturday, June 1st at Eastern Senior High School, 1700 East Capitol Street, N.E..
This event is for DCPS students in grades 5 – 12 ONLY. Join us for a day of celebration, enrichment and inspiration. We will spend the day exploring invigorating topics including identity, yoga and mindfulness, healthy relationships, community advocacy, leadership, college readiness, STEM, and much more! There will also be workshops for educators and parents.
Check-in & Breakfast: 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Register for free here:
http://bit.ly/WTGConference2019
Program: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm
Registration opens: Monday, April 22nd
Registration closes: Friday, May 24th
