10 Black-Owned Food Spots To Visit In Florida During #BlackRestaurantWeek

Black Restaurant Week is one of the premiere annual events for melanated foodies, offering a cross-country tour of the best spots to chow down at for those that love African-American, traditional African and Caribbean cuisine across the United States.

The final stop on the BRW schedule for 2021 is Florida, which is known for delivering some of the best Southern dishes made particularly with a sprinkle of soul.

Take a look at a brief description of how Black Restaurant Week started below:

“Through a series of events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.

Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products. This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.”

Many restaurants and food services in the area have been offering deals and promotional discounts for hungry customers all week long, and we decided to make the navigation a bit easier for all the native Floridians and visitors out there currently getting their grub on.

Whether you’re in the mood for mac & cheese, craving cajun or simply looking for some authentic fried shrimp, we’ve pinpointed 10 Black-owned restaurants participating in the festivities that will certainly not let your taste buds down from Jacksonville and Orlando all the way down to Tampa or Miami.

For those of you looking to celebrate the remainder of Black Restaurant Week in Florida, take a look at some of the go-to spots owned by us and making food especially for us in The Sunshine State:

