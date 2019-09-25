Let’s not act like Childish Gambino hasn’t always been a snack, low key. Even in his goofy days on Community, the potential was still there. But we gotta admit, Glover has come a long way since his early days on Youtube. Now he’s a Grammy nominated, Emmy winner, and damn near a cultural icon.

Donald Glover & Childish Gambino are both trending. Mark of an icon. — McClenney (@MisterMcClenney) May 6, 2018

Some even say that the multitalented artist resembles Black Jesus himself.

Donald Glover looking like Black Jesus. pic.twitter.com/TJ5QW6KkW9 — The Eye Of J.A (@TheEyeOfJA) July 13, 2015

Skin like copper? Check. Hair like wool? Check.

Ladies went from laughing at him, to loving on him. Just ask tweeter @Vic:

“breh. I’m gay but Donald Glover fine as hell”

Check out the holy gallery below of all the times Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino looked like Black Jesus.

10 Holy Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus was originally published on globalgrind.com