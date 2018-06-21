An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested. Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.

In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence was originally published on globalgrind.com