10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

Since it’s 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it’s day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it.
Besides the fact that it’s funny and makes the Cheeto’s skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.
1. A healthy, Black family being depicted on primetime television.
2. Tracee Ellis Ross’ fine self.
3. Kenya Barris: The show’s creator
4. It’s superrrr woke.
5. It’s executive produced by Anthony Anderson
6. They’re never afraid to go there.
7. The Obamas love it.
8. Dre’s parents Ruby and Pops will remind you of your own grandparents.
9. They have the best celebrity cameos.
10. Marsai Martin is a star!
