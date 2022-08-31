10 Things Wendy Williams Hopefully Brings To Her New Podcast

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The road towards a complete comeback for once-reigning talk show queen Wendy Williams has been met with a fair share of scathing rumors, financial setbacks and even a replacement in the daytime TV slot that she’s occupied for the past 14 years.

That will all seemingly change with the launch of her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. The platform isn’t entirely new to the media maven, who for years in the ’90s and early 2000s operated a radio show (and later reality series) under the similarly-titled imprint, The Wendy Williams Experience. Being that it was way more unfiltered and censor-free than her TV-friendly talk show, many are praying the podcast revival comes with just as much rawness.

We also could think of a few more things that The Wendy Experience will hopefully include as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch23-S-pRgb/

Williams is a polarizing figure in media being that she not only gossips about celebrities but also herself could be considered as a “hot topic,” from Wells Fargo locking her out of multimillion-dollar financial accounts to confusing status updates on the involvement of cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, when it comes to her business dealings. It’s for those reasons and so many others that we know a Wendy Williams podcast will be chock-full of piping-hot entertainment. The potential guests are also a treat to ponder over, including famous friends like NeNe Leakes, Marlo Hampton and even some of the co-hosts that filled in during her Wendy Show hiatus.

Overall, this could very well be a return to form for the original queen of shock jock journalism.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwB8xYgQdd/

As we all await further announcements for when and where The Wendy Experience will premiere, take a look at 10 things we hope make it into the podcast structure:

