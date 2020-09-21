Do you know anyone more extravagant than Billy Porter? This year alone, he’s reigned supreme when it comes to giving avant-garde realness on the red carpet. The actor, director, and singer is known to bring the fashionable drama wherever he goes.
Billy has an unique ability to blur the lines of masculinity and femininity when it comes to style. He can rock a ball gown just as good as the next woman and his suit game is ever stronger. In other words, this man can offer the best of both worlds. Billy is willing to go the mile when it comes to fashion. Because of this, he is often found on the best dressed list of all the red carpet events.
Billy pushes boundaries in a way that sparks needed conversations. The confidence he exudes shows how comfortable he is in his own skin. In the same respect, his strong sense of self forces people to confront their biases. Billy’s gender-bending ways shows the freedom of fashion and personal expression. In celebration of his 51st birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Billy Porter pushed boundaries on the red carpet.
1. BILLY PORTER AT VANITY FAIR’S OSCAR PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party clad in a custom purple monochrome Christian Siriano ensemble.
2. BILLY PORTER AT THE 92ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in a custom couture ensemble by Giles Deacon. His look included a 24-carat gold bodice and a ball gown-style skirt.
3. BILLY PORTER DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter went all out during London Fashion Week. The actor hit us with a little street style dressed in a grey turtleneck, black pants, a grey and black skirt, and an olive green overcoat.
4. BILLY PORTER AT THE UNIVERSAL BRITS AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the Universal Music BRIT Awards after party clad in a gold shiny coat and large jeweled mask.
5. BILLY PORTER AT THE LOVE MAGAZINE PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the ‘Love Magazine’ party in a pink, sparkly Ashish gown.
6. BILLY PORTER DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter gave haute lewks during London Fashion Week. At the Richard Quinn fashion show, he rocked a floral blazer, black spandex leggings, and a hat.
7. BILLY PORTER AT THE ROKSANDA SHOW FOR LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week in a khaki accordion-styled dress.
8. BILLY PORTER AT THE MATTY BOVAN SHOW DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the Matty Bovan fashion show during London Fashion Week clad in a silver shimmery blazer, a tulle skirt, and white platform boots.
9. BILLY PORTER AT OSCARS WEEKEND, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter got ready for his opening performance with Janelle Monae at the the Oscars dressed in a gold sequins coat over a red pants suit.
10. BILLY PORTER AT THE CHRISTIAN SIRIANO FASHION SHOW, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter posed at the Christian Siriano show this month in a gunmetal pantsuit.