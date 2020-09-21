Do you know anyone more extravagant than Billy Porter? This year alone, he’s reigned supreme when it comes to giving avant-garde realness on the red carpet. The actor, director, and singer is known to bring the fashionable drama wherever he goes.

Billy has an unique ability to blur the lines of masculinity and femininity when it comes to style. He can rock a ball gown just as good as the next woman and his suit game is ever stronger. In other words, this man can offer the best of both worlds. Billy is willing to go the mile when it comes to fashion. Because of this, he is often found on the best dressed list of all the red carpet events.

Billy pushes boundaries in a way that sparks needed conversations. The confidence he exudes shows how comfortable he is in his own skin. In the same respect, his strong sense of self forces people to confront their biases. Billy’s gender-bending ways shows the freedom of fashion and personal expression. In celebration of his 51st birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Billy Porter pushed boundaries on the red carpet.

