Speaking of nauseating discomfort, check out all the times Blac Chyna looked as if YBN Almighty Jay could be her son.
10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son
10 photos Launch gallery
1. “My mom wants to know if you have these in a size 7”
1 of 10
2. When its your birthday, but everyone is checking for moms.
2 of 10
3. “Mama’s got you baby”
3 of 10
4. When moms finally watches cartoons with you
4 of 10
5. Happy Birthday, Mom.
5 of 10
6. When your classmates tell you your mama is fine.
6 of 10
8. Take your child to work day.
8 of 10
9. When you look just like your mama.
9 of 10
10. Nothing like a quick nap on mama shoulder.
10 of 10