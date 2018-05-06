10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’
Things they did: THAT.
10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’
10 photos Launch gallery
1. When Joelle said this world is not kind to Kelly’s [Rowland].
Source:GIPHY
1 of 10
2. When Lionel said “I like emotionally unavailable guys with an acumen for mixed signals.”
Source:GIPHY
2 of 10
3. When Reggie wanted revenge on the officer (who still had job even after assaulting Reggie in season 1)
Source:GIPHY
3 of 10
4. When Gabe said “this was my ‘notice me Sam’ look”
Source:GIPHY
4 of 10
5. When Reggie was appalled that his White roommate doesn’t use a washcloth.
Source:GIPHY
5 of 10
6. When Sam clapped back at the racist bots.
Source:GIPHY
6 of 10
7. When Joelle found out she was dating a hotep.
Source:GIPHY
7 of 10
8. When Coco said “I wanted the opportunity to decline directly.”
Source:GIPHY
8 of 10
9. When Sam went home for her dad’s funeral and spent time with her family.
Source:GIPHY
9 of 10
10. When Troy’s Dad hit the blunt like a pro.
Source:GIPHY
10 of 10