From American Idol to an award-winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson has created a successful and lucrative life for herself. Hudson, affectionately known as J Hud, hopped on our radar in 2004 when she became a finalist on the third season of American Idol, placing seventh. Thankfully she didn’t let that loss determine her worth and deter her from becoming the vocal and acting powerhouse she is today. Hudson has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, and two Grammy Awards throughout her reign in Hollywood.
With such a thriving career, J Hud became experienced in making her red carpet appearances unforgettable. Hudson went through a weight loss transformation that shocked her fans earlier in her career. People felt she lost too much weight, but to prioritize her health, she ignored the naysayers and maintained the most comfortable body for her. As a result, we witnessed her bloom every time she made a public appearance. Hudson’s love for both sexy and sophisticated pieces is a mirror of her personality. Bold colors, sheer panels, white suits, and flowy gowns are just some of the jaw-dropping numbers she’s known to wear on the red carpet.
On Monday, January 17th, Hudson will be honored for accolades she’s earned over the course of her career at Urban One Honor’s “The Soundtrack to Black America” Awards show. To commemorate the moment, we’re revisiting 10 of our favorite red carpet looks from the talented Jennifer Hudson.
READ MORE:
- Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Bright Yellow Ensemble
- 9 Ways To Show Off Bae On Social Media But Still Keep Them A Secret [Photos]
- Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest Instagram Photo
10 Times Jennifer Hudson Showed Beauty And Grace On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jennifer Hudson at the Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The Respect actress looked regal in a custom red AZ Factory gown.
2. Jennifer Hudson at ABC’s Coverage Of The 55th Annual CMA AwardsSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the55th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The actress and singer gave a very sultry look in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana catsuit with a floor-length skirt.
3. Jennifer Hudson at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How stunning does she look in a white tuxedo from Ralph Lauren Collection.
4. Jennifer Hudson at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson posed backstage during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City. The singer exuded glamour in a black and gold Dolce & Gabbana gown.
5. Jennifer Hudson at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Hudson opted for a flirty Alexandre Vauthier Fringe Mini dress from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection.
6. Jennifer Hudson at Tom Ford’s show for NYFW, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the Tom Ford show during NYFW: The Shows at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Of course Hudson sat front row in clothes by the designer.
7. Jennifer Hudson at the BRIT Awards, 2018Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended The BRIT Awards 2018 Red Carpet in London, UK on Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. Red must be Hudson’s color because she looked flawless in a red strapless Ralph Lauren dress.
8. Jennifer Hudson at the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 ConcertSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the AHF World AIDS Day 2021 concert at The Forum on December 01, 2021 in Inglewood, California. AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s (AHF) free, sold-out concert marks World AIDS Day and AHF’s 35th anniversary at a star-studded event. AHF’s “L.A. Revival” concert featured performances by Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera and was hosted by comedian and internet sensation Randy Rainbow.
Hudson dazzled in a Yousef Aljasmi gown and Christian Louboutin pumps.
9. Jennifer Hudson at the 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer and actress kept it cute in a black, red, and yellow bodycon dress.
10. Jennifer Hudson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “Respect”, 2021Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Talk about stunning! The actress wowed in a custom-made purple sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown.