10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game

Justine Skye should change her name to the slay queen. She’s officially adopted the streets as her own personal runway, and I’m here for it. The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has a gift for putting outfits together that accentuate her petite frame. Between her glowing skin, beautiful face, and unique style, it’s no wonder she’s become the face behind many fashion and beauty brands.
1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Essence Best In Black Fashion Awards clad in a silver metallic dress.
2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Vanity Fair X Saks best dressed event dressed in a gorgeous red gown.
3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the front row for Studio 189 during New York Fashion Week in a blue and white printed dress with a high slit.
4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye posed backstage during the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show in a beige single-sleeve dress.
5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the boohoo NYFW celebration at the boohoo Mansion in a pinstriped blazer dress by the brand.
6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Balmain cocktail party at L’Avenue at Saks clad in a gold dress by the brand.
7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Justine Skye arrived at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music event in a printed Mikhael Kale mini dress.
8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week dressed in a grunge-inspired ensemble.
9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in an all-black outfit.
10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020Source:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show dressed in a floral dress partnered with a white coat.