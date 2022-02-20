Happy birthday Rihanna! Today, the Piscean queen turns 34-years-old and she certainly has more than enough to celebrate!
From the first time she stepped on the scene, the ‘Anti’ crooner has given us bold confidence and down-to-earth energy that’s kept fans and followers alike trying to mimic her every move, wanting to adopt an attitude and style like the one and only Rihanna. And on top of her recent baby news, the billionaire mogul has established herself as one of the biggest musicians in the world during her lengthy career while undoubtedly reigning supreme when it comes to serving LEWKS, statement-making hairstyles, fashionable ensembles, trendy shoes, and even bolder makeup styles.
Now that the Bajan beauty is on top of her game in everything she touches, she’s been focused on leading the charge in her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line, giving us products that every beauty of all shapes, sizes, and colors can love. On top of that, she’s incredibly talented, beautiful, and overall super fly! And for that, we have no choice but to stan!
To celebrate the award-winning artist on her special birthday today, let’s look back at all the times Rihanna had her foot on our necks when it came to serving looks and setting trends in fashion!
Here are 10 times Rihanna was our fashion queen!
1. 2016 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty
In 2016 Rihanna appeared at the Billboard Music Awards in this copper button down dress. Although simple, the singer looked flawless as she wore her hair in a short bob which she sported with wispy bangs across her forehead.
2. 2016 Brit AwardsSource:Getty
Also that year, Rihanna attended the BRIT Awards and sported this stunning purple look. The dress featured ruffles through with a deep v at the neckline. She also rocked a bob for this look as well but decided not to wear bangs in this look and simply let her hair frame the sides of her gorgeous face.
3. ‘Anti’ Album PromotionSource:Getty
During the promo run for her “Anti” album, Rihanna donned this stunning look that was everything and moe! The beauty worked a dark like and wore her hair in a Bantu knot style while letting the rest of her hair hand long in the back.
4. Pretty In PinkSource:Getty
Rihanna can do no wrong when it comes to fashion and here she is working an off-the-shoulder pink mini dress with dramatic sleeves. She wore her hair in a high, messy ponytail and looked stunning as she was out and about.
5. 2016 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty
Also in 2016, Rihanna was spotted at the Billboard Music Awards wearing this green and black dress. The dress featured lime green ruffles at the shoulders and down the middle and was certainly a jaw-dropping look on the fashion icon.
6. 2016 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
Here’s Rihanna the 2016 VMAs when she was presented with the Video Vanguard Award. The beauty looked absolutely stunning in this gold, princess-like ballgown. She paired the look with a dark lip and wore her hair straight back to show off her flawless beauty.
7. Fashion Icon In NYCSource:Getty
Here’s Rihanna as seen out and about in New York City in 2016 rocking an oversized red jacket that resembled a big red heart. She paired the look with denim cut-off shorts, tie-up heels, a baseball cap, and a bright red lip.
8. A Casual Cute SlaySource:Getty
Rihanna was also spotted in NYC giving us a casual cute slay when she rocked this off-the-shoulder sweater, baggy jeans and faux locs.
9. 53rd Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
At the 53rd GRAMMY Awards, Rihanna turned heads in this sheer white look. Here, she donned her bright red hair and looked gorgeous as she owned the room in her fashionable ensemble.
10. 59th Annual GRAMMY AwardsSource:Getty
Rihanna arrived at the 59th GRAMMY Awards looking absolutely stunning in this orange and black ensemble. She wore her hair in loose curls and was all smiles on the red carpet for the biggest night in music.