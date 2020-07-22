, which means on any good day, we can log onto Instagram and see her rocking a fro, braids ordo that makes us want to book an appointment with our beautician asap. And this week was no different as Ci Ci, who is in her third trimester of her glowing pregnancy, gave us a series of different looks each day.

Sis may be ready to drop at any moment, but she makes sure her hair is laid every step of the way. Her knotless braid wig is the latest look to turn heads on the ‘gram and we’re swooning.

Check out 10 times Ciara’s pregnancy hair was goals.

10 Times We Wanted Ciara’s Pregnancy Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com