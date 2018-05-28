The role that Black soldiers have played while fighting foreign wars on behalf of American has been sorely understated.
105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America
1. Black Pilots Sharing Stories
2. Eleanor Roosevelt Awarding the Soldier’s Medal
3. Black Troops Working Howitzer
4. Group Watching Parade Of Black Infantry
5. Soldier Laughing During Drill
6. Our Colored Heroes World War I Poster
7. Troops Seated, Reading Letter
8. Black Troops In Human Chain Recover Body
9. Tuskegee Airmen Waving on Gangway
10. American Soldiers Crossing a River
11. African American Soldiers on Anti-Aircraft Battery
12. African American Soldier Shooting at Enemy
13. Black Woman Being Inducted Into Waves
14. Heroic Black Sailors Posing with Gun
15. Troops Playing Cards on Ship
16. Two Soldiers Washing Clothes
17. African Am Trooper @ Parachute Training
18. Two Black Soldiers Seated W/Rifles
19. Soldiers Seated in Camp
20. Harry Moore in Parade
21. Soldiers Marching with Machine Gun Sign
22. Soldiers Group During WWII
23. Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. in Cockpit
24. African American Soldiers Cutting Wood During World War II
25. The Arrival Of 369Th Regiment Nyc
26. African American Troops Marching Up Fifth Avenue
27. World War I African American Soldiers
28. Black Military Engineers Line For Lunch
29. Cigarette Table At Dinner For Infantry
30. Soldiers Seated and Read Letters
31. African American Infantrymen with Dead SS Trooper
32. Soldiers Sharing Letter
33. Bible Class Army Ymca African Am Wwi
34. Black Troops Coming Ashore
35. Officer Receives Service Cross Honor
36. Bill Robinson In Military Uniform
37. Black Soldier Cleaning Rifle
38. World War Ii French Soldiers Give Candy
39. Black Pilots Return To U.S.
40. First All-Black Combat Unit
41. Tuskegee Airmen in Italy
42. African American Wacs
43. Keep Us Flying! Buy War Bonds, WWII Tuskeegee Airman Poster
44. Pvt. Joe Louis Says Poster
45. Benjamin O. Davis Next to P-47 Thunderbolt
46. Segregated Black Marines on Iwo Jima
47. Workers On Lunch Break
48. African-American soldiers in WWI
49. 369Th Colored Infantry On Parade
50. African American Sailor
51. African American Soldiers
52. Us Soldiers Testing Gas Masks
53. African American Soldier
54. African American Wwi Soldiers
55. World War I 10th Cavalry
56. 24th Us Infantry Passing Through Ny
57. African American Soldiers
58. African American Sailor
59. WW1 African American Soldier
60. Parade of Vietnam Veterans
61. African-American Soldiers at London Dance Hall
62. U.S. Troops in England
63. Playing Piano
64. Two Soldiers
65. Rolling Field Equipment
66. Soldiers in Jeep
67. Nazis Captured in the Forest
68. American Officers Pose With Young Girl
69. 1st Army Post Band
70. Negro Officers
71. Coast Guardsmen
72. African American Soldiers in France
73. African-American Naval Recruits
74. 369th Colored Infantry Returns Home
75. Women Honor Their Soldiers
76. Negro Sailors of the USS Mason
77. Pfc. Warren Capers, Medic
78. Negro Seabees
79. Wartime Couple Sharing a Soda
80. 93rd Infantry Division in Training
81. Enlisted Personnel During World War I
82. American Air Force Crew
83. African American Cadets Receive Salute
84. Returning Officers
85. African-American Soldiers Exercising
86. Negro sailor, of the USS Mason. The first US Navy ship to have a predominantly Negro Crew. March 20, 1944
87. African American Solider in Jungle
88. Corporal Holds Good Luck Picture
89. Stewards mates passing time the evening before battle at Manila with a card game in their bunk room. November, 1944.
90. Members of the 99th Fighter Group of the Army Air Forces famous all-Negro outfit, pose for a picture at the Anzio beachh
91. Black Air Force Pilots in World War II
92. African-American Troops, Portrait Near Tents and American Flag, circa 1917
93. African-American Troops, World War I, circa 1917
94. World War I: African-American soldier.
95. African American band members on the U.S.S. Philippine.
96. Soldiers Waiting for Train, Pennsylvania Station, New York City, New York
97. Boxing Match, Part of Physical Training Program, Air Service Command, Daniel Field
98. Driver of Jeep of a Reconnaissance Unit, Fort Riley, Kansas
99. Nurses In The Southwest Pacific
