11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday

Posted 7 hours ago

Staff

Travis Scott is celebrating his 26th birthday in style. The Houston rapper already had girlfriend Kylie Jenner turn a Six Flags in Cali into Astroworld for him and now, the rest of the world can help celebrate with him!

11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday

Continue reading 11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday

11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday

Travis Scott is celebrating his 26th birthday in style. The Houston rapper already had girlfriend Kylie Jenner turn a Six Flags in Cali into Astroworld for him and now, the rest of the world can help celebrate with him!

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now